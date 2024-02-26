The Sacramento Kings are one of two NBA teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday as they'll host the Miami Heat. Sacramento's best players in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have been popular targets in NBA player props all year, and one could glean something from their stats in games with no rest. Both have vastly underperformed in these types of situations, as the points, rebounds and assists averages for each player are lower with no rest than their season averages. So should you lean towards the Under in NBA prop bets for the Kings' duo?

Sabonis has an NBA props total of 34.5 for his points plus rebounds for Monday, but the league's leading rebounder is averaging just 28.4 points plus rebounds across eight games with no rest. Add in that Miami plays at the league's fourth-slowest pace, and that means there will be fewer possessions to pile up stats. So, should you back the trend with this NBA prop bet by getting behind the Under at -119 odds? Before making any NBA prop picks on sites like PrizePicks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Top NBA prop bet for Monday

After simulating every game on Friday's NBA schedule 10,000 times, the model is picking Over 11.5 assists for Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton at -127 odds. The NBA's leader with 11.7 assists per night, Haliburton has recorded double-digit assists in six straight games entering Monday's contest against the Raptors. Indiana just played Toronto on Valentine's Day, and Haliburton dished out 12 assists in that matchup. It was his second game against the Raptors this season after he dropped 16 assists against them in late November.

Toronto has been shredded by opposing point guards all season, allowing an average of 10 assists per game to the position, which is the second-most in the NBA. For the season, the Raptors are giving up 28.2 assists to opponents, which is the sixth-most of any team. Additionally, of the five games in which Toronto has given up its most assists this season, four have come in February, so this is an inopportune time to face the league's leader. The model projects Haliburton finishes with 12.3 assists, giving value to the Over (-127). You can see which other NBA picks to back here.

How to make NBA prop picks for Monday

