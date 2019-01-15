NBA scores, highlights: James Harden breaks Kobe's scoring record; Tony Parker returns to San Antonio
Tony Parker's first game back in San Antonio highlights the NBA's six-game slate on Monday
A six-game NBA slate takes place on Monday night with Tony Parker's return to San Antonio headlining the action.
The night started with the Nets holding off a wild comeback attempt from the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics to get an important win. Things got a lot more interesting as Parker made his first visit to San Antonio since leaving the franchise he won four NBA titles with. Parker played his entire 17-year career with the Spurs before signing a two-year deal with the Hornets.
The night caps off with an interesting conference matchup between Anthony Davis's New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 14
- Brooklyn Nets 109, Boston Celtics 102 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 112, Memphis Grizzlies 94 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 108, San Antonio Spurs 93 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 100, Detroit Pistons 94 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Harden keeps rolling, scores 57
After a historically bad shooting night on Sunday, James Harden was locked in early against the Grizzlies. He poured in 36 points in the first half alone, on his way to 57 on the night. It was his 17th consecutive game with 30 or more points, passing Kobe Bryant for the most since the ABA-NBA merger.
Russell goes off in Nets' win over Celtics
The Celtics were without Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart on Monday night, and the Nets took advantage to get the win. D'Angelo Russell, in particular, had himself a huge night. Powered by a big third quarter, he finished with 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Spurs honor Parker with tribute video
Spurs legend Tony Parker was back in San Antonio on Monday night, and the team made sure to honor the Hornets point guard with a pretty cool tribute video.
Brown throws it down with the left
Jaylen Brown hasn't had the best season, but he's more than capable of getting himself on the nightly highlight reel. And he did it again on Monday with a powerful lefty slam.
Dinwiddie cashes in from deep
Spencer Dinwiddie is a pretty good 3-point shooter, making over 36 percent of his attempts this season. And that mark will go up after this long-range heave to beat the shot clock against the Celtics.
Temple rocks the rim
Garrett Temple's appearances on the highlight reel are pretty few and far between, but when he does get on there, he really deserves it. Check out this slam in transition.
Parker discusses his return to San Antonio
Tony Parker will face off against the Spurs for the first time in his professional career on Monday night and the veteran floor general had plenty to say about his "homecoming" ahead of the opening tip at the AT&T Center.
