NBA scores, highlights: James Harden breaks Kobe's scoring record; Tony Parker returns to San Antonio

A six-game NBA slate takes place on Monday night with Tony Parker's return to San Antonio headlining the action.

The night started with the Nets holding off a wild comeback attempt from the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics to get an important win. Things got a lot more interesting as Parker made his first visit to San Antonio since leaving the franchise he won four NBA titles with. Parker played his entire 17-year career with the Spurs before signing a two-year deal with the Hornets.

The night caps off with an interesting conference matchup between Anthony Davis's New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 14

Harden keeps rolling, scores 57

After a historically bad shooting night on Sunday, James Harden was locked in early against the Grizzlies. He poured in 36 points in the first half alone, on his way to 57 on the night. It was his 17th consecutive game with 30 or more points, passing Kobe Bryant for the most since the ABA-NBA merger.

🚀 Season-high 57 PTS

🚀 17th consecutive game 30+ PTS

🚀 Third game of 50+ PTS this season



James Harden in the @HoustonRockets W!

Russell goes off in Nets' win over Celtics

The Celtics were without Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart on Monday night, and the Nets took advantage to get the win. D'Angelo Russell, in particular, had himself a huge night. Powered by a big third quarter, he finished with 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Spurs honor Parker with tribute video

Spurs legend Tony Parker was back in San Antonio on Monday night, and the team made sure to honor the Hornets point guard with a pretty cool tribute video.

Tony Parker looks on as the @spurs welcome him back to San Antonio!

Brown throws it down with the left

Jaylen Brown hasn't had the best season, but he's more than capable of getting himself on the nightly highlight reel. And he did it again on Monday with a powerful lefty slam.

💥 JAYLEN BROWN

JAYLEN BROWN WITH THE LEFT!

Dinwiddie cashes in from deep

Spencer Dinwiddie is a pretty good 3-point shooter, making over 36 percent of his attempts this season. And that mark will go up after this long-range heave to beat the shot clock against the Celtics.

Temple rocks the rim

Garrett Temple's appearances on the highlight reel are pretty few and far between, but when he does get on there, he really deserves it. Check out this slam in transition.

Garrett Temple throws it down in transition!#GrindCity 24#Rockets 18



Garrett Temple throws it down in transition!

Parker discusses his return to San Antonio



Tony Parker will face off against the Spurs for the first time in his professional career on Monday night and the veteran floor general had plenty to say about his "homecoming" ahead of the opening tip at the AT&T Center.