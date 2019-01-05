NBA scores, highlights, updates: Knicks stun LeBron-less Lakers in Los Angeles; Celtics handle Mavs without Kyrie

A 10-game slate comprised the NBA schedule for Friday night.

Things tipped off early on as the Dallas Mavericks visited the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics. Even without Kyrie Irving, the Celtics easily handled the Mavs thanks to big games from Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown.

The schedule got more interesting as the night finished off. The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their winning streak as they came back to beat the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland. And out in Los Angeles, the Knicks picked up a surprising victory over the shorthanded Lakers at Staples Center.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's action, along with Saturday's schedule.

NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 4



NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 5

*All times Eastern

PG goes off again

Huge games are becoming a nightly occurrence for Paul George. He helped take down the Blazers by putting up 37 points and eight rebounds on Friday night.

Paul George had himself a night to lead the @okcthunder past the Trail Blazers! ⚡️



📊: 37 PTS | 5 3PM | 8 REB#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/BBBr2xzDuy — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2019

Oladipo hits game-winner

The Pacers were up by eight points with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the Bulls launched a remarkable comeback, capped by Zach LaVine's game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime.

Not to be outdone, however, Victor Oladipo banked in a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to give the Pacers the road win.

Lance gets tricky

You always have to keep your head up if you're playing with Lance Stephenson. He hit Ivica Zubac with a behind-the-back dish for an easy bucket in the third quarter against the Knicks.

Luka beats the buzzer

Luka Doncic is only three months into his NBA career, but he's already assembling a nice collection of highlights. His latest came on this fall-away 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer against the Celtics on Friday.

Celtics crowd shows Dirk love

In what will likely be his last game at the Garden, Dirk Nowitzki received a standing ovation from the Boston crowd when he entered the game on Friday night.

Boston fans gave Dirk Nowitzki a standing ovation 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zii4NlFzIR — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2019

Kuzma out vs. Knicks

The Lakers, already without LeBron James, will be even more shorthanded on Friday. Forward Kyle Kuzma won't play against the Knicks due to a back contusion.

Kyle Kuzma is out tonight due to the lower back contusion. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 5, 2019

Irving out for matchup versus Mavericks



Kyrie Irving didn't suit up on Friday versus the Mavericks. The 26-year-old point guard sat out his second straight game due to an inflamed eye injury.