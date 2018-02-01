NBA trade deadline: Pelicans reportedly finalizing deal with Bulls for Nikola Mirotic

The two teams nearly agreed to a trade for Mirotic earlier in the week

It appears that Nikola Mirotic will be going to the New Orleans Pelicans after all.

Earlier in the week, the Pelicans and Chicago Bulls reportedly agreed to a deal that would send Mirotic to the Big Easy, but it hit a snag because of Mirotic's contract. He wouldn't approve any deal without being assured that his team option for next season would be picked up.

Now, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the talks are back on, and Mirotic seems likely to finally make his way to the Pelicans. New Orleans will, per Wojnarowski, guarantee Mirotic's $12.5 million for next season. 

The core of the deal is Omer Asik and a future first-round pick in exchange for Mirotic. But in addition, the Pelicans will also be sending Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson to the Bulls, and receiving a second-round pick. The first-round pick the Bulls are receiving will be protected, while both Allen and Nelson are likely to be waived, according to reports.

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the trade will have a small, but important impact on New Orleans' outlook for the rest of the season. Per SportsLine's projections, acquiring Mirotic will increased their chances of making the playoffs by 6.6 percent.

New OrleansWinsWin%Playoff chancesWest seeding

Before trade

39.7

48.4%

45.2%

9th

After trade

40.2

49%

51.7%

7th

IMPACT

+ 0.5

+ 0.6%

+ 6.6%

+ 2

Of course these are just projections, but that is certainly good news for the Pelicans.

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

