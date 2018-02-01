NBA trade deadline: Pelicans reportedly finalizing deal with Bulls for Nikola Mirotic

It appears that Nikola Mirotic will be going to the New Orleans Pelicans after all.

Earlier in the week, the Pelicans and Chicago Bulls reportedly agreed to a deal that would send Mirotic to the Big Easy, but it hit a snag because of Mirotic's contract. He wouldn't approve any deal without being assured that his team option for next season would be picked up.

Now, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the talks are back on, and Mirotic seems likely to finally make his way to the Pelicans. New Orleans will, per Wojnarowski, guarantee Mirotic's $12.5 million for next season.

Pelicans and Bulls have reached an agreement in principle on Mirotic trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

New Orleans is planning to guarantee the $12.5M salary of Mirotic in the 2018-19 season, league sources tell ESPN. That clinched a deal. Omer Asik and a future first-rounder part of package to Bulls, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

The core of the deal is Omer Asik and a future first-round pick in exchange for Mirotic. But in addition, the Pelicans will also be sending Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson to the Bulls, and receiving a second-round pick. The first-round pick the Bulls are receiving will be protected, while both Allen and Nelson are likely to be waived, according to reports.

First-round pick the Pelicans are sending Chicago in Mirotic trade is protected 1-5 in 2018, per source, with gradual easing of protections in subsequent years. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 1, 2018

The Bulls plan to keep Omer Asik for now, per source. Undecided about Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson but appears likely they’ll be waived. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 1, 2018

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the trade will have a small, but important impact on New Orleans' outlook for the rest of the season. Per SportsLine's projections, acquiring Mirotic will increased their chances of making the playoffs by 6.6 percent.

New Orleans Wins Win% Playoff chances West seeding Before trade 39.7 48.4% 45.2% 9th After trade 40.2 49% 51.7% 7th IMPACT + 0.5 + 0.6% + 6.6% + 2

Of course these are just projections, but that is certainly good news for the Pelicans.