NBA Twitter blows up over failed Trevor Ariza trade between Grizzlies, Suns and Wizards
This one turned into a meme as soon as the deal died
The NBA specializes in drama, but it outdid even itself on Friday night with the blockbuster three-way trade between the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.
Or should we say the trade that never was.
As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter, the Wizards opened the weekend in "advanced talks" to land 33-year-old veteran Trevor Ariza from the Suns. And a three-way trade that would've sent Kelly Oubre from Washington to Memphis, Austin Rivers from Washington to Phoenix and both Wayne Selden and Dillon Brooks from Memphis to Phoenix had the deal "near completion" by 9:30 p.m. Eastern.
Less than two hours later, Wojnarowski brought the anticipation of an Ariza swap to a sudden halt with this zinger: "The deal is dead."
And it died because of -- wait for it -- a failure of the teams to communicate player names. As DJ Siddiqi outlined, "the Grizzlies thought they were sending Dillon (Brooks) -- and not MarShon -- to the Suns, (so) the trade hit a dead end because the Grizzlies don't want to send MarShon and the Suns want MarShon -- not Dillon." In other words, the Grizzlies and Suns used the Wizards as a conduit to negotiate the trade, and someone mixed up the Brooks players.
If it sounds like a silly way for a trade to fade, just wait until you see how Twitter reacted to the botched deal:
