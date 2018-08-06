NBA win total projections: Las Vegas sportsbook releases over-unders for every team's number of wins

The past month or so in the NBA world has been all about summer league and free agency. But now that we're nearing the middle of August, it's almost time to start flip the switch from offseason mode and start looking ahead to the new season. Nothing marks that change better than the first time that win total over/unders are released.

This year it was the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook who had the honor of being the first Vegas sports book to put out their projections. Of course this is a very early look, and things can, and will change before the season gets underway in October. Still, it's an interesting look at where Vegas sees every team now that rosters are pretty much finalized.

A few notes here based on the implied standings from Vegas' win projections.

The eight Eastern Conference teams projected to make the playoffs are, in order: Celtics, Raptors, Sixers, Pacers, Bucks, Wizards, Heat, Pistons

The eight Western Conference teams projected to make the playoffs are, in order: Warriors, Rockets, Thunder, Lakers, Jazz, Nuggets, Pelicans, Timberwolves

The Warriors are projected to have the most wins in the league, with their over/under set at 62.5. They are the only team in the 60s.

The Hawks are projected to have the fewest wins in the league, with their over/under set at 23.5.

