NBA win total projections: Las Vegas sportsbook releases over-unders for every team's number of wins

The Warriors, unsurprisingly, are projected to have the most wins

The past month or so in the NBA world has been all about summer league and free agency. But now that we're nearing the middle of August, it's almost time to start flip the switch from offseason mode and start looking ahead to the new season. Nothing marks that change better than the first time that win total over/unders are released. 

This year it was the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook who had the honor of being the first Vegas sports book to put out their projections. Of course this is a very early look, and things can, and will change before the season gets underway in October. Still, it's an interesting look at where Vegas sees every team now that rosters are pretty much finalized. 

Team

Over/under
number of wins

Atlanta Hawks

23.5

Boston Celtics

57.5

Brooklyn Nets

32.5

Charlotte Hornets

35.5

Chicago Bulls

27.5

Cleveland Cavaliers

30.5

Dallas Mavericks

34.5

Denver Nuggets

47.5

Detroit Pistons

37.5

Golden State Warriors

62.5

Houston Rockets

54.5

Indiana Pacers

47.5

LA Clipers

35.5

Los Angeles Lakers

48.5

Memphis Grizzlies

34.5

Miami Heat

41.5

Milwaukee Bucks

46.5

Minnesota Timberwolves

44.5

New Orleans Pelicans

45.5

New York Knicks

29.5

Oklahoma City Thunder

50.5

Orlando Magic

31.5

Philadelphia 76ers

54.5

Phoenix Suns

28.5

Portland Trail Blazers

41.5

Sacramento Kings

25.5

San Antonio Spurs

43.5

Toronto Raptors

54.5

Utah Jazz

48.5

Washington Wizards

44.5

A few notes here based on the implied standings from Vegas' win projections. 

  • The eight Eastern Conference teams projected to make the playoffs are, in order: Celtics, Raptors, Sixers, Pacers, Bucks, Wizards, Heat, Pistons
  • The eight Western Conference teams projected to make the playoffs are, in order: Warriors, Rockets, Thunder, Lakers, Jazz, Nuggets, Pelicans, Timberwolves
  • The Warriors are projected to have the most wins in the league, with their over/under set at 62.5. They are the only team in the 60s. 
  • The Hawks are projected to have the fewest wins in the league, with their over/under set at 23.5. 

