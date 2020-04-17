NBA, WNBA launch team logo facemasks, donate proceeds to coronavirus hunger relief
The NBA and WNBA have a new item in their online shops that will help those struggling during the pandemic
The NBA and WNBA are still paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the two leagues are making moves in a different way. They are doing their part to give back to those in need during this difficult time by selling masks with all 30 NBA teams logos and all 12 WNBA team logos. All of the proceeds are going to charity.
The sales from the masks, which are available on team websites in a partnership with Fanatics, will go towards hunger relief efforts. In the United States all the proceeds will go to Feeding America and in Canada the proceeds will go to Second Harvest.
Masks are becoming a staple to everyone's outfits during the quarantine and many states are requiring them to be worn out in public. NBA president for social responsibility and player programs Kathy Behrens spoke about the importance of masks and the role the leagues are hoping to have.
"As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC's recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public," Behrens said. "Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league's efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19."
The CEO of Second Harvest, Lori Nikkel, also thanked the NBA and WNBA for their charity saying, "This support will help Second Harvest redistribute enough food to provide millions of meals to Canadians over the coming months."
The masks are not a substitute to the many other methods to staying healthy, including social distancing and hand-washing.
