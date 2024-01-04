The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $100,000 for violating the NBA's player participation policy, the league announced on Thursday. This is the first time that a team has been fined under the league's new guidelines, which were introduced this summer to reduce load management.

Brooklyn's violation came on Dec. 27 when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 144-122. Prior to the game, Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson were ruled out, and none of Mikal Bridges, Royce O'Neale and Cam Thomas played after the first half.

While most observers were more upset about the latter decision, it was the former that got the Nets in trouble.

"Following an investigation, including review by an independent physician, the NBA determined that four Nets rotation players, who did not participate in the game, could have played under the medical standard in the Player Participation Policy, which was adopted prior to this season," the league stated in its press release.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, 50% of the fine will go to the NBA Players Association.

