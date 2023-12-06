We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 9-10 overall and 3-5 at home, while Brooklyn is 10-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Nets have been one of the most profitable plays in the NBA this season, while the Hawks have been one of the worst.

The Nets are 14-4-1 against the spread in 2023-24, while the Hawks are 5-14 against the number. However, Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 243 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 92-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Nets spread: Hawks -3.5

Hawks vs. Nets over/under: 243 points

Hawks vs. Nets money line: Hawks: -164, Nets: +138

What you need to know about the Nets

Last Saturday, Brooklyn got the win against Orlando by a conclusive final score of 129-101. Mikal Bridges was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 42 points to go along with five rebounds and three blocks. Dennis Smith Jr. contributed a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 11 rebounds while also dishing out six assists.

It was Brooklyn's fourth win in five games, and the Nets continue to be one of the NBA's best 3-point shooting teams. Brooklyn went 14-for-34 from the 3-point line in the win over Orlando and is ranked second this season in team 3-point shooting (39.0%). That's helped the Nets rank eighth in the NBA in scoring (116.7 ppg). Ben Simmons (back) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) are out for Brooklyn. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta fell 132-121 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Even though the team lost, it still had its share of impressive performances. Trae Young dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 assists, while Dejounte Murray scored 30 points.

It was Atlanta's third loss in four games, but the Hawks are still second in the NBA in scoring (123.2 ppg) and will look to push the tempo on Wednesday. They rank fourth in the NBA in pace (102.2 possessions per game) and have scored at least 120 points in every win they've recorded this season. Jalen Johnson (wrist) is out for Atlanta. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Nets vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on an 92-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.