The Atlanta Hawks (26-33) and the Brooklyn Nets (23-36) meet for the second time in three days on Saturday afternoon. On Thursday, the Nets blew out the Hawks 124-97, easily covering as a 1-point favorite. Trae Young (finger) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) are out for the Hawks on Saturday. Cam Thomas (ankle) will be sidelined for the Nets, while Ben Simmons (leg) is questionable.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in New York. Brooklyn is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Nets odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 220.5. Before making any Nets vs. Hawks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Hawks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Hawks vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Hawks spread: Brooklyn -1.5

Nets vs. Hawks over/under: 220.5 points

Nets vs. Hawks money line: Brooklyn -119, Atlanta +100

BKN: The Brooklyn Nets have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 29 of their last 39 games

ATL: The Atlanta Hawks have hit the Team Total Over in 43 of their last 71 games

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Dejounte Murray is an athletic, downhill-scoring threat in the backcourt. Murray scores with either hand and has the ability to soar above the rim consistently. The Washington product averages 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. On Feb. 25 against Magic, Murray had 25 points, nine boards and 11 assists.

Forward Jalen Johnson is a versatile difference maker in the frontcourt. Johnson excels in transition and uses his smooth mid-range jumper to space the floor. The Duke product averages 15.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He's scored 20-plus in two of his last three games.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges brings excellent effort onto both ends of the court. He plays with great anticipation to beat defenders to the spot and has a knack for forcing opposing ball handlers into difficult shots. The Villanova product logs 21.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. In the Feb. 13 loss to Celtics, Bridges had 27 points and three assists.

Forward Cameron Johnson is another solid contributor in the frontcourt. Johnson has a sweet jumper but will put the ball on the deck to attack the lane. The North Carolina product puts up 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and shoots 38% from downtown. On Feb. 26, Johnson finished with 12 points and three assists.

How to make Hawks vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 231 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Nets vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?