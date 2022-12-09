Eastern Conference squads face off at Barclays Center on Friday evening. The Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks, with the Nets sporting a 14-12 record. Brooklyn is 9-5 at home and 4-1 in the last five games. Atlanta enters at 13-12 overall and 5-7 on the road. Dejounte Murray (ankle) and John Collins (ankle) are out for the Hawks, with Trent Forrest (concussion) and De'Andre Hunter (hip) listed as questionable. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is out for the Nets.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as the 7-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Hawks vs. Nets odds.

Nets vs. Hawks spread: Nets -7

Nets vs. Hawks over/under: 228 points

Nets vs. Hawks money line: Nets -305, Hawks +240

ATL: The Hawks are 4-7-1 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 5-8-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta is led by a dynamic creator in Trae Young, who is averaging more than 27 points and nine assists per game. The Hawks lead the NBA in turnover avoidance, giving the ball away on only 13% of possessions, and Atlanta is also shooting 81.9% at the free throw line. The Hawks secure an offensive rebound on 28.8% of missed shots, and the Nets are very poor on the defensive glass with a 68.2% defensive rebound rate. Brooklyn is also in the bottom five of the NBA in 3-point accuracy allowed (37.6%) and free throw attempts allowed.

On defense, the Hawks are above-average in overall efficiency, giving up only 111.3 points per 100 possessions. Opponents are shooting only 33.7% from 3-point range against Atlanta, and the Hawks are forcing more than 15 turnovers per game. Brooklyn is dead-last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (22.0%) and second-chance points (10.2 per game), with a bottom-five mark in free throw creation.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has a pair of stars on the offensive end. The Nets are led by Kevin Durant, who is enjoying an MVP-caliber season. Durant is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting almost 56% from the field, and he is averaging more than 32 points per contest over the last seven games. Kyrie Irving is also prolific, producing 24.9 points per game, and he has reached the 20-point mark in eight of the last nine games. With Durant and Irving at the helm, the Nets are scoring 112.8 points per 100 possessions this season, including 114.4 points per 100 in the last 10 games.

Brooklyn is No. 3 in the NBA in true shooting percentage, and No. 2 in the league in making 49.7% of field goal attempts. That includes top-10 marks in 3-point accuracy (37.2%) and 2-point accuracy (57.4%), with the Nets set to take advantage of a Hawks defense that is No. 28 in the NBA in free throw prevention and missing key pieces on both ends.

