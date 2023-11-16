The Miami Heat (7-4) will square off against the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) in an Eastern Conference affair on Thursday evening. Both clubs head into this matchup on win streaks. On Tuesday, the Nets beat the Orlando Magic, 124-104, to win their second straight game. Miami has won six straight matchups. On Nov. 14, the Heat outlasted the Charlotte Hornets, 111-105. Cam Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (hip) are out for the Nets.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Heat odds, and the over/under for total points is 216.

Nets vs. Heat spread: Heat -3.5

Nets vs. Heat over/under: 216 points

Nets vs. Heat money line: Miami -164, Brooklyn +138

MIA: The Heat are 0-6 ATS in their last six games at home

BKN: The Nets are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo brings tremendous versatility to the frontcourt. Despite being 6'9, the Kentucky product is a great defender in the lane with outstanding strength on both offense and defense. Adebayo leads the team in points (23) and rebounds (10.5) while shooting 52% from the field. The 26-year-old has recorded five straight double-doubles. In his previous outing, Adebayo tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals.

Forward Jimmy Butler brings outstanding energy when he touches the floor. Butler provides Miami with a two-way threat who creates his shot with ease. The six-time All-Star averages 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. On Tuesday against the Hornets, Butler racked up 32 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges owns elite length and athleticism on the wing. Bridges plays top-notch defense but owns a smooth offensive game to consistently score. The Villanova product excels in transition with a sweet spot-up jumper. Bridges logs 20.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest. On Nov. 12 versus the Wizards, he totaled 27 points and 13 boards.

Forward Cameron Johnson is another perimeter shooting threat with an effortless jumper. Johnson (6'8) has good length to be an asset on the glass and in passing lanes. The North Carolina product is putting up 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Johnson finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

