Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-5, New Orleans 9-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The 76ers are 8-2 against the Pelicans since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Despite being away, the 76ers are looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the 76ers proved on Monday. They steamrolled past Los Angeles 138-94 at home. The over/under was set at 231.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The 76ers relied on the efforts of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 31 points along with 8 assists, and Joel Embiid, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. The matchup was Embiid's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Utah by a score of 114-112. The Pelicans have struggled against the Jazz recently, as their match on Monday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Zion Williamson, who scored 26 points along with 7 assists.

Philadelphia pushed their record up to 12-5 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.5 points per game. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The 76ers beat the Pelicans 120-111 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.

Jan 02, 2023 - Philadelphia 120 vs. New Orleans 111

Dec 30, 2022 - New Orleans 127 vs. Philadelphia 116

Jan 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New Orleans 107

Oct 20, 2021 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New Orleans 97

May 07, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New Orleans 107

Apr 09, 2021 - New Orleans 101 vs. Philadelphia 94

Dec 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. New Orleans 109

Feb 25, 2019 - Philadelphia 111 vs. New Orleans 110

Nov 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. New Orleans 120

Feb 09, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. New Orleans 82

Injury Report for the Pelicans

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Illness)

Matt Ryan: Out (Calf)

Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the 76ers