The Pelicans already have more points against the Wizards than they managed in total against the Grizzlies last Monday. The Pelicans have jumped out to a 99-98 lead against the Wizards. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 20 points.
If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 33-22 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 9-45 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Washington Wizards @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Washington 9-44, New Orleans 32-22
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
The Pelicans will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 12 to 3 on the offensive boards, a fact the Pelicans proved on Monday. They walked away with a 96-87 win over Memphis. The team accrued 61 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.
Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 112-104 to Dallas.
New Orleans has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 32-22 record this season. As for Washington, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-44 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Pelicans took their win against the Wizards when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 142-122. Do the Pelicans have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a big 12.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 13-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 235.5 points.
Series History
New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Dec 13, 2023 - New Orleans 142 vs. Washington 122
- Jan 28, 2023 - Washington 113 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 09, 2023 - New Orleans 132 vs. Washington 112
- Nov 24, 2021 - New Orleans 127 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 15, 2021 - Washington 105 vs. New Orleans 100
- Apr 16, 2021 - Washington 117 vs. New Orleans 115
- Jan 27, 2021 - New Orleans 124 vs. Washington 106
- Aug 07, 2020 - New Orleans 118 vs. Washington 107
- Nov 28, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Washington 104
- Nov 24, 2018 - Washington 124 vs. New Orleans 114