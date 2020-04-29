New York Knicks retain Scott Perry as general manager on reported one-year deal

A familiar face will be making personnel decisions for the New York Knicks during the coming offseason. The franchise has decided to retain Scott Perry as the general manager under new team president Leon Rose. The two sides agreed on a one-year contract for Perry to remain in his current role, as reported by Newsday.

Perry was hired by the Knicks as general manager in July of 2017, but the team's lack of success since led some to believe that Perry would be replaced under Rose. However, Rose clearly respects Perry, and is not yet ready to move in a different direction.

"Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years," Rose said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York."

Outside of retaining Perry, the Knicks have shaken up their front office in a major way this year. In February, the Knicks fired Steve Mills after seven seasons as president of the organization. At the time, Perry took over basketball operations for the Knicks on an interim basis. Then in early March, Leon Rose was officially named the Knicks' new president. After taking the job, Rose asked Knicks fans for patience as he tries to help the team climb back to contention.

"Our team has young talent, significant future assets [including seven first-round picks over the next four years] and an ample amount of financial flexibility in the coming years," Rose said. "Everyone -- from ownership to athletes to staff and especially our fans -- wants this team to be a winner. We will have all the resources necessary to create a great organization -- one that supports our efforts to build a winning culture and gives Knicks fans, and the city of New York, the team you deserve.

"Nothing about this is easy so I ask for your continued patience. What I promise you in return is that I will be honest and forthright. We will develop a plan that makes sense, both to jumpstart our short-term growth and ensure our long-term success. Our team will work hard, stick together and ensure we live up to the honor of wearing the New York Knicks jersey."

Rose may have faith in Perry's abilities as a general manager, but he will also want results -- something that Perry hasn't really been able to deliver up to this point during his tenure with the team. Thus, the fact that Perry was retained on only a one-year deal makes it seem like an audition of sorts. If Rose is satisfied with the direction that the Knicks move in over the next year he could look to lock Perry up longer. If not, the team could very well look to go in a different direction.