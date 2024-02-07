Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Knicks and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Grizzlies 70-46.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 33-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will have to make due with an 18-33 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Memphis 18-32, New York 32-18

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Grizzlies have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Grizzlies are limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. They were dealt a punishing 131-91 loss at the hands of Boston. The Grizzlies have not had much luck with the Celtics recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Celtics posted 30 assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, the Knicks' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 113-105 to Los Angeles. The Knicks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Knicks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Brunson, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten assists, and Donte DiVincenzo who scored 26 points along with six rebounds. Brunson has been hot recently, having posted 29 or more points the last five times he's played.

Memphis' defeat dropped their record down to 18-32. As for New York, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 32-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Knicks in their previous meeting back in January, falling 106-94. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 14.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.



The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 213 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.