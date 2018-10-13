New York Knicks waive Joakim Noah; oft-injured big man unlikely to sign elsewhere, per report

The New York Knicks' relationship with Joakim Noah has come to a close. Early on Saturday afternoon, the team announced that they had waived Noah, along with two other players. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley, shortly before the news was officially announced, Noah had been resistant to a buyout because there are no teams expected to add him to their rosters.

Per ESPN's report, the Knicks will use the stretch provision, allowing them to spread the money they owe Noah in his final season over three years. Thus, the $19.3M Noah is due to earn for the 2019-20 season will be broken down, and they'll take a cap hit of $6.4M for three seasons starting in 2019-20.

This brings to an end one of the worst contracts from the bizarre summer of 2016, when the cap spike resulted in teams handing out contracts like money grew on trees. Nearly everyone predicted that the Knicks giving an injury-prone Noah a four-year, $72M deal when he was already 31 years old would be a mistake. However, it's somehow gone even worse than people expected.

Noah underwent knee surgery in February of his first season with the team, and just one month later was hit with a 20-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy. Not even a month after that incident, the Knicks announced Noah would need shoulder surgery.

Along with the injuries, he also beefed with then-head coach Jeff Hornacek, and was essentially exiled from the team. In two seasons with the Knicks he played just 53 games.

Now 33, and with essentially nothing to show for the past two seasons besides more surgeries and a suspension, Noah is reportedly unlikely to sign anywhere else. According to Wojnarowski, not even Tom Thibodeau -- who has added nearly everyone else from his old Bulls teams -- has interest in Noah.