Who's Playing

Golden State @ Denver

Current Records: Golden State 2-0; Denver 0-2

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 21 at Ball Arena. Averaging 125.66666666666666666666666667 points in their past three games, the Warriors' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Denver better be ready for a challenge.

Denver is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Dubs were the clear victors by a 126-106 margin over the Nuggets. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Dubs had established a 101-81 advantage. Shooting guard Jordan Poole and point guard Stephen Curry were among the main playmakers for the Dubs as the former shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, eight dimes and five rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dubs are expected to win a tight contest on Thursday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Dubs are now a perfect 2-0 while the Nuggets sit at a mirror-image 0-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. But Denver ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Denver.

Apr 18, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Denver 106

Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107

Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102

Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124

Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116

Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86

Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97

Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107

Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104

Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100

Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131

Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102

Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105

Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111

Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98

Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108

Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114

Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81

Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108

Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119

Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101

Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108

Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105

Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104

Injury Report for Denver

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Golden State