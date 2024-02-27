Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Houston 25-32, Oklahoma City 40-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Houston Rockets at 10:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The timing is sure in the Thunder's favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while the Rockets have not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Thunder proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 123-110 victory over Houston. The over/under was set at 233 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Thunder relied on the efforts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 36 points along with seven assists and five rebounds, and Chet Holmgren, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Holmgren is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 40-17 record this season. As for Houston, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 25-32.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder just can't miss this season, having made 50.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Rockets, though, as they've only made 45.9% of their shots this season. Given the Thunder's sizable advantage in that area, the Rockets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Thunder beat the Rockets 123-110 in their previous matchup on Sunday. Do the Thunder have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Rockets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 10-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.