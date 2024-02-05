3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors fell flat on their face against the Rockets last Friday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Raptors have jumped out to a 87-81 lead against the Thunder.

If the Raptors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Thunder will have to make due with a 34-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Toronto 17-31, Oklahoma City 34-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.35

What to Know

The Thunder and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. The Oklahoma City Thunder will stay at home for another game and welcome the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 4th at Paycom Center. The Thunder will be strutting in after a victory while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that the Thunder were far and away the favorite against the Hornets. Oklahoma City was the clear victor by a 126-106 margin over the Hornets. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-42.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, almost dropping a double-double on 31 points and nine assists. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 31 or more in the last nine games he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Friday. They were the victim of a bruising 135-106 defeat at the hands of Houston. The Raptors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-47.

Despite the loss, the Raptors had strong showings from Scottie Barnes, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 6 assists. Barnes didn't help the Raptors' cause all that much against the Bulls on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for the Raptors was Dennis Schroder's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Raptors struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 34-15 record this season. As for Toronto, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-31 record this season.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder ended up a good deal behind the Raptors in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, losing 128-111. Will the Thunder have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 8.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.