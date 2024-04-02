3rd Quarter Report
Only one more quarter stands between the Magic and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 83-73 lead against the Trail Blazers.
If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 44-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 19-56 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Portland Trail Blazers @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Portland 19-55, Orlando 43-31
How To Watch
- When: Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.20
What to Know
The Magic will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The Magic will be strutting in after a win while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Grizzlies played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 207.5-point over/under. Everything went the Magic's way against the Grizzlies as the Magic made off with a 118-88 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-34.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their ninth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Trail Blazers lost to the Heat, and the Trail Blazers lost bad. The score wound up at 142-82. Portland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 74-40.
Orlando's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 43-31. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-55.
The Magic didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Trail Blazers in their previous meeting back in October of 2023, but they still walked away with a 102-97 victory. Will the Magic repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Orlando is a big 16-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Magic, as the game opened with the Magic as a 14.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.
Series History
Portland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Oct 27, 2023 - Orlando 102 vs. Portland 97
- Mar 05, 2023 - Portland 122 vs. Orlando 119
- Jan 10, 2023 - Orlando 109 vs. Portland 106
- Feb 08, 2022 - Orlando 113 vs. Portland 95
- Jan 17, 2022 - Portland 98 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 26, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Orlando 105
- Feb 09, 2021 - Portland 106 vs. Orlando 97
- Mar 02, 2020 - Portland 130 vs. Orlando 107
- Dec 20, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 28, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Orlando 112