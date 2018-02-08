Pacers-Pelicans game postponed in rare NBA rainout due to leaky roof

After a delay that lasted nearly two hours, the NBA has decided to postpone Wednesday's game between the Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The make-up date will be announced at a later time.

The @NBA has postponed tonight’s game. We will offer info on refunds once available — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

The start time was originally moved from 8 p.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET after the leak was discovered, as the facilities staff began efforts to try to stop the water from falling onto the court.

Delay continues as damage to the floor remains a concern. #Pacers #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/R4ws2gRChm — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) February 8, 2018

They even designed a contraption to divert the water.

As the delay grew longer and longer, it became clear that they were having more trouble than anticipated, and eventually the game was postponed. It's rare to see an NBA game postponed due to weather, but it's probably better that the players didn't take the court if conditions were unsafe.