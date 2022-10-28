The Indiana Pacers (1-4) head over to Capital One Arena to play the Washington Wizards (3-1) on Friday. Indiana heads into this matchup on a two-game losing streak, and on Oct. 26, it fell to the Chicago Bulls 124-109. Meanwhile, Washington defeated the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday. Daniel Theis (knee) is out for Indiana with Corey Kispert (ankle) and Delon Wright (hamstring) out for Washington.

Pacers vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -5

Pacers vs. Wizards Over-Under: 228.5 points

Pacers vs. Wizards money line: Washington -225, Indiana +185

IND: Pacers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

WASH: Under is 6-1 in the Wizards' last 7 overall

Why the Wizards can cover

Guard Bradley Beal can get a bucket at any level on the floor, and he owns the ball handle and the playmaking ability to get clean looks at the rim. The three-time All-Star can explode to the basket and finish through contact. He is averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. On Oct. 23, he amassed 27 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Forward Kyle Kuzma makes an impact in different areas for this squad. Kuzma attacks the glass consistently and will pull down his fair share of rebounds. The Utah product uses his good footwork to get into a solid position on both offense and defense. Kuzma is logging 21 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and he dropped 25 points with six boards in his last outing.

Why the Pacers can cover

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is the floor general for the Pacers as he has great court vision and owns good timing with his teammates. He's able to squeeze the ball into tight spaces while getting creating offense for himself. The Iowa State product attacks the rim but can step back to knock down a 15-foot jumper as well. Haliburton is averaging 22.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 10 assists per game.

Guard Bennedict Mathurin joins Haliburton in the backcourt and the rookie is an explosive scorer who can glide to the rim and knock down jumpers in a variety of ways. The 2022 sixth-overall pick can rise over his defender and make a jumper with ease. He is second on the team in scoring (20.8) with five rebounds per contest. On Oct. 22, he finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and shot 5-for-8 from deep.

