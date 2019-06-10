Pelicans hire former WNBA superstar Swin Cash as VP of basketball operations/team development

Swin Cash is making the jump from the WNBA to the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hiring Cash, a two-time NCAA champion, three-time WNBA champion and four-time WNBA All-Star, to a role within their front office under new new executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

The #Pelicans have hired @SwinCash as Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development, it was announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin (@dg_riff)



Story: https://t.co/W2uMacfoYm#BirdStrikes pic.twitter.com/M0Q1VcVLpF — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 10, 2019

Griffin has previously hired Aaron Nelson as the team's vice president of player care and performance, and Trajan Langdon as the team's new general manager.

"We're certainly going to add infrastructure," Griffin said of his plan for the Pelicans front office in April, via Bleacher Report. "There're really good bones there; they had some very good people here. I don't look at this as a situation where we have to come in a sweep everything away to the studs, but I think what we're going to do is we're going to make sure we get all the right people on the bus. If we do that, titles aside, we get everybody in the right frame of mind and heading in the right direction, then we're going to be successful."

Per ESPN, the Pelicans will name Cash, 39, vice president of basketball operations and team development. She will scout, help guide player development on and off the floor, and assume other roles within the organization.

Cash retired from the WNBA in 2016 after 15 seasons. Since then, she has served as the director of franchise development for the New York Liberty, as well as an NBA analyst on NBA TV.