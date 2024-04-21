The eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans open their Western Conference first-round series against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Pelicans (49-33) will be without leading scorer Zion Williamson with a left hamstring strain. After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers 110-106 on Tuesday, New Orleans rebounded with a 105-98 win over Sacramento to secure the final playoff spot in the conference. The Pelicans are in the postseason for the first time since losing in six games to Phoenix in the first round of the 2021-2022 playoffs. The Thunder (57-25), who finished as the 10th-seed last season, won 17 more games this year to win the Northwest Division and beat out the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the West.

Pelicans vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -8

Pelicans vs. Thunder over/under: 214.5 points

Pelicans vs. Thunder money line: New Orleans +275, Oklahoma City -348

NO: The Pelicans are 6-0 in their last six games on the road

OKC: The Thunder are 4-1 ATS in their past five games

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helps power the Oklahoma City offense. In 75 games, all starts, he is averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes of action. He is just the third player in NBA history to average at least 30-plus points and two-plus steals while shooting 50% or better from the field, joining Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 53.5% from the floor.

Forward Jalen Williams, the Thunder's first-round pick in 2022, continues his solid play. In 71 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes. He has played well against the Pelicans in three games this year, scoring 19.7 points, while dishing out five assists and grabbing 4.7 rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring in 12 of his past 13 games, including a 33-point, eight-assist, four-rebound and two-steal performance in a 113-112 win at New York on March 31. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Without Williamson, New Orleans will look to small forward Brandon Ingram to carry a heavier load. The team's second-leading scorer is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 64 games, all starts. He has two double-doubles and one triple-double on the year. In a 132-112 win over Charlotte on Jan. 17, he scored 28 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

Also being counted on to provide more offense is shooting guard C.J. McCollum. In 66 games, all starts, he is averaging 20 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 32.7 minutes. McCollum is connecting on 45.9% of his field goals, including a blistering 42.9% from 3-point range, and 82.7% from the foul line. In three games against the Thunder during the regular season, he averaged 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. See which team to pick here.

