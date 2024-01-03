3rd Quarter Report

The 76ers already have more points against the Bulls than they managed in total against the Bulls on Saturday. The 76ers are fully in control with a 98-72 lead over the Bulls.

The 76ers came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Chicago 15-19, Philadelphia 22-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Bulls have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. The Bulls fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game as the odds are decidedly against them.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bulls' strategy against the 76ers on Saturday. Chicago came out on top against Philadelphia by a score of 105-92.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 15-19. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls were able to grind out a solid victory over the 76ers when the teams last played on Saturday, winning 105-92. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 10.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.