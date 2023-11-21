Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Cleveland 7-6, Philadelphia 10-3

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Cavaliers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Cavaliers in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Sunday, Cleveland earned a 121-109 win over Denver.

The Cavaliers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Craig Porter Jr., who scored 21 points. Porter Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Garland, who scored 26 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, everything went Philadelphia's way against Brooklyn on Sunday as Philadelphia made off with a 121-99 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the 76ers.

The 76ers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Joel Embiid, who almost dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Maxey, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists.

Cleveland has yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 7-6 record. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 103.0 points per game. As for Philadelphia, their victory bumped their record up to 10-3.

The Cavaliers and the 76ers pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Cleveland against the spread have faith in an upset since their 3-4 ATS can't hold a candle to Philadelphia's 10-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Philadelphia is a big 7.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.