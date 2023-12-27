The Detroit Pistons have broken the record for most consecutive losses in a single season. They tied the record with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and suffered their 27th straight defeat to the same squad, 118-112, on Tuesday. Only the Philadelphia 76ers, who dropped 28 games in a row between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns have endured a worse losing streak.

Detroit started the night strong at Little Caesars Arena and won the first quarter 31-25. However, the Nets outscored the home team by 13 in the second frame to erase that lead. Cade Cunningham's dynamic scoring helped the Pistons remain competitive in the third quarter. He poured in 18 points in the period to keep the score close, but Brooklyn had enough in the tank to edge Detroit out.

Cunningham finished with 41 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in with 23 points of his own while Jalen Duren notched a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Ultimately, however, it was not enough to keep Detroit from making the type of history that no one in their locker room had hoped for.

On Thursday, Detroit's next chance to end the streak will come against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.