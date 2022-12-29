Wednesday night's contest between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons turned ugly just before halftime as Moe Wagner, Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo were all ejected for their roles during an altercation near the Pistons' bench.

With just over 30 seconds remaining in the first half, Hayes and Wagner were chasing a loose ball in the backcourt. As the ball was about to roll out of play, Wagner shoved Hayes in the back, sending the Pistons guard tumbling into the bench. Diallo raced in and shoved Wagner in the back, while Hayes popped up and punched Wagner in the back of the head.

Wagner immediately collapsed into the Pistons' bench and appeared to be knocked out by the punch.

A massive scrum ensued involving players and coaches from both teams, as well as referees and security personnel. Thankfully, after some further jostling and exchanging of words, cooler heads prevailed and the incident did not get completely out of hand.

The referees went to the monitor and after a lengthy delay assessed a Flagrant 2 foul on Wagner, which is an automatic ejection. In addition, Hayes and Diallo were both assessed technical fouls and ejected for their roles as instigators. No other penalties were handed out during the game, though it's likely that fines and/or suspensions will be coming for a number of players.

Hayes, in particular, could be in line for a serious punishment due to the fact that he delivered a clear punch to the back of a defenseless player's head. An official decision from the league office will not come until later this week, but for comparison's sake, Brandon Ingram was suspended four games for throwing a punch at Chris Paul in 2018.