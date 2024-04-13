3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 84-75 lead against the Trail Blazers.

If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 40-41 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 21-60 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Houston 39-41, Portland 21-59

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.50

What to Know

The Trail Blazers are on a six-game streak of home losses, the Rockets a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Trail Blazers and the Warriors played on Thursday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 220.5-point over/under. The Trail Blazers fell 100-92 to the Warriors.

Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Jabari Walker, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds. Ayton has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last six times he's played.

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Warriors only pulled down ten.

The Rockets came into the contest on Thursday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of the Jazz by a score of 124-121. The loss hurts even more since Houston was up 40-28 with 11:38 left in the second.

The Rockets' loss came about despite a quality game from Fred VanVleet, who went 9 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 7 assists. VanVleet continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Dillon Brooks, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 21-59. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 39-41.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 25th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 15-9 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers ended up a good deal behind the Rockets when the teams last played back in March, losing 110-92. Will the Trail Blazers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Houston is a 5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.