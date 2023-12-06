The Toronto Raptors have been stuck in neutral early this season with a 9-11 record, which puts them at 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Now, head coach Darko Rajakovic has offered a reward to his players if they can go on a winning streak.

Following Monday's practice, Rajakovic revealed that he offered to take the Raptors players and staff out to dinner if they win three games in a row. Rajakovic said his proposal was initially met with some skepticism from Pascal Siakam, but the Toronto head coach is out to prove he's a man of his word.

"That's something I took very to heart, to be honest with you," Rajakovic said. "When I announced that, Pascal said, 'Yeah, the team is gonna pay for that.' He thinks I'm cheap, and that's not true. Once we get three wins in a row, I'm taking players and staff to dinner, and it's gonna be out of my pocket."

The Raptors have won two straight games twice this season, but they have yet to get that elusive third consecutive win. If Toronto is going to reach the 2024 playoffs, it needs to start finding more consistency on the court, and maybe a nice meal will help kickstart that.

The Raptors can get their first of three straight wins on Wednesday night, but it won't come easy with Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat coming to town.