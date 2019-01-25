Raptors' Kawhi Leonard reportedly buys $13.3 million home in Southern California as NBA free agency looms

Kawhi Leonard is playing the kind of basketball everyone expects out of him with the Raptors. They're 36-14, tied with the Bucks for first in the East, Leonard is averaging 27.6 points per game (a career high) and he's still one of the best two-way players in basketball. With that in mind, there's no reason the Raptors won't do everything in their power to keep the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. It's no sure thing that Leonard, however, will stay. He'll be a free agent after this season.

Also, the MVP candidate just paid $13.3 million for a Southern California home, causing people to raise their eyebrows. The Los Angeles Times' article features pictures of the property.

This is one of those things that could be something, but it could also be nothing. Plenty of NBA players have Southern California pads, and for Leonard the San Diego community is near where he played basketball for two years at San Diego State University. The property is five acres, and has everything from a workout facility to a temperature-controlled wine vault, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Raptors are trying to accommodate Leonard. He hasn't played in their last four games for "workload management," and he's sat out at various points throughout the season. For Raptors fans, however, this is likely going to be seen as a red flag given how Leonard forced his way out of San Antonio.

Leonard, of course, won't say anything until the time comes to make a decision. That's his style, for better or for worse. He may be eyeing the Clippers, a 26-22 team with a decent chance at making the playoffs with a young, fun core that features Tobias Harris. Although Leonard reportedly didn't know Clippers president Lawrence Frank when Lawrence tried to accost him after a game, that can change quickly. The other player in the area is, of course, the Lakers. The Lakers want to add Anthony Davis to their ranks, but Leonard is another player they'd undoubtedly like to add.

Needless to say, this could just simply be Leonard getting an offseason home near his hometown. The Raptors have not been shy in trying to woo Leonard, and the team's success is encouraging. Ultimately the decision will be up to Leonard, but he'll have his pick of the league when the time comes with how he's played so far this season.