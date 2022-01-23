The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 22-21 overall and 12-11 at home, while the Trail Blazers have won five of their last seven games, but are just 5-15 on the road. Portland center Jusuf Nurkic is playing his best basketball of the season over his last four games, and has averaged 22.8 points and 16.8 rebounds during that run.

Toronto is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Raptors vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214.5.

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers spread: Raptors -8.5

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 214.5 points

What you need to know about the Raptors

After scoring 71 combined points in the second and third quarters on Friday, the Raptors almost let a win against the Washington Wizards slip away, but they managed to hold on for the 109-105 victory. Toronto point guard Fred VanVleet posted a double-double with 21 points and 12 assists, and power forward Scottie Barnes had his best showing as a rookie, finishing with 27 points in addition to eight rebounds. Pascal Siakam also had a solid night with 21 points and seven boards.

Even though the Raptors rank 28th in the NBA in pace of play, Nick Nurse's team has done a good job creating scoring opportunities this season. Toronto is fifth in the league in field goal attempts (91.1 per game) and offensive rebounds, with 13.5 per contest. The Raptors are also third in steals per game with 9.2.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland had a close call of its own in its last game, but came out victorious against the Boston Celtics on Friday, 109-105. Nurkic looked sharp and dropped a double-double with 29 points and 17 boards in addition to six assists. Guard Anfernee Simons continued his strong run of play and scored 21 points to go with his four dimes. Over his last four starts since missing a game for personal reasons on January 13, Simons has averaged 23 points and 7.3 assists.

Portland has done well to defend opponents on perimeter, and have held opponents to 29.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line over its last three games.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Raptors picks

