Through 2 Quarters

The Toronto Raptors are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. They are way out in front at halftime with a 63-42 lead over the Washington Wizards.

Center Pascal Siakam has led the way so far for Toronto, as he has 24 points and two assists along with four rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Chris Boucher's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Washington has been led by small forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who so far has 11 points and two assists in addition to two boards.

The Raptors' lead is the biggest they have had this year going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Toronto

Current Records: Washington 14-9; Toronto 10-13

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 21-7 against the Washington Wizards since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Toronto will play host again and welcome Washington to Scotiabank Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The Raptors should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Wizards will be looking to right the ship.

It was a close one, but this past Thursday Toronto sidestepped the Milwaukee Bucks for a 97-93 win. Point guard Fred VanVleet (29 points) was the top scorer for Toronto.

Meanwhile, Washington received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 116-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Washington was down 99-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for the Wizards were small forward Deni Avdija (16 points) and shooting guard Bradley Beal (14 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Washington's loss took them down to 14-9 while Toronto's win pulled them up to 10-13. This past Thursday Toronto relied heavily on Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five boards. It will be up to Washington's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.97

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Toronto have won 21 out of their last 28 games against Washington.

Injury Report for Toronto

Khem Birch: Out (Knee)

OG Anunoby: Out (Hip)

Injury Report for Washington