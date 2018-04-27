Raptors vs. Wizards: Otto Porter Jr. to reportedly miss rest of playoff series due to lower leg issue

The Washington Wizards are facing elimination on Friday night when they host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of their first-round series. And unfortunately they won't be at full strength.

Early on Friday afternoon, the Washington Post's Candace Buckner reported that Otto Porter Jr. will be out for the remainder of the series due to a lower leg procedure.

BREAKING: Otto Porter Jr. is undergoing a small procedure on his left leg today to address a build up of blood flow in the area of his contusion, the Washington Post has learned.



He is OUT for Game 6, as well as the rest of the series if it continues.



Story coming — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 27, 2018

A few more details, as it's been explained to me:



Otto Porter Jr. had an MRI today and the doctor did not like seeing the build up around the contusion of his left leg.



Porter is currently having the procedure. Again, he is OUT for tonight & the series. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 27, 2018

Porter had been playing through a bone bruise in his lower leg during the series, and had been listed as questionable for Game 6 prior to this news.

Coming off a career season in which he averaged 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game and shooting over 44 percent from 3, Porter had not looked quite himself in this series. Knowing that he was playing through a bone bruise would explain why. It's not that he's been terrible, but he just hasn't played up to the level that everyone knows he's capable of.

But even though Porter hadn't been at 100 percent, this is still a huge loss for the Wizards. Porter is their most versatile player, and the Wizards are already shorthanded on the wing due to Jodie Meeks' suspension.

With Porter out, the Wizards will need Kelly Oubre to step up in a big way. He'll likely get the start in place of Porter and will have to play extended minutes. This will be a big test for the third-year swingman.