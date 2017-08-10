Report: Carmelo Anthony-to-Rockets trade talks back on; Knicks standing firm?

It was just a month ago that we thought Carmelo Anthony was just moments away from joining the Houston Rockets, but then trade talks stalled out considerably.

Multiple reports said the New York Knicks and Rockets were having troubling finding a third or even a fourth team to help facilitate the deal. But the two teams are reportedly once again trying to work out a way to get Anthony to Houston. From ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets have re-engaged on trade talks involving 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, with the Rockets again canvassing third-team trade partners to construct a deal, league sources told ESPN. Anthony remains steadfast that he only plans to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets and refuses to expand his list to include more possible destinations, league sources said. Nevertheless, no pathway has emerged for a deal directly between the two teams, and finding a broader package to include forward Ryan Anderson and the three years, $60 million left on his contract remains problematic, league sources said. The Rockets and Knicks made significant progress on a deal with Phil Jackson as Knicks president, but that changed with the hiring of new general manager Scott Perry, who has been far more particular about the package he'd want in return for Anthony. The Knicks remain willing to start training camp with Anthony, 33, on the roster, and a real scenario exists in which the Rockets and Anthony remain patient that a deal could have to wait until the regular season is underway, league sources said.

Anthony's name was brought up immediately after news broke about Kyrie Irving's trade request from the Cavaliers, but as Wojnarowski notes, Anthony has reportedly refused to waive his no-trade clause for any team except Houston.

It appears the Knicks will be patient and look for a strong return, so they're not going to rush into a deal just to get rid of Anthony before the season starts.