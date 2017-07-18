Report: Carmelo Anthony, uninterested in returning to Knicks, requests Rockets trade

Carmelo Anthony has endured one of the most tumultuous periods of his career due to everything that has gone on with the Knicks. His public sniping with former president, Phil Jackson, along with the team actively trying to force him out has led to a broken relationship. The two sides will not reach a buy out, and at this point there is only one team he will play for.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and the only team he will use that for are the Rockets. Houston acquired Chris Paul in a trade earlier in the offseason and they've been working on trying to acquire Anthony in order to compete with the Warriors out in the Western Conference. New York seemed ready to move Anthony, but it changed its tune after promoting Steve Mills and hiring Scott Perry. Now the team wants Anthony to return for another season, but Anthony appears ready to move on. Transcript from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski via New York Post

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a SportsCenter appearance Tuesday morning, Anthony "has made it clear to [the Knicks]: I want to go to Houston, I am not interested in talking to you about being reincorporated back into this New York roster."

Anthony doesn't want to be a part of the Knicks anymore and it's hard to blame him. The last season he's faced nothing but a front office that has openly opposed him in every way. Now, with new management, they want him to just come back and work with them like nothing happened. This is a relationship beyond repair and the Knicks need to move on from it