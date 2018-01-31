Rockets' James Harden records first 60-point triple-double in NBA history

With Chris Paul sitting out with a groin injury, we knew there would be a little more onus on James Harden to pick up the scoring and playmaking.

We didn't think he'd do this.

In Houston's 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Harden put up a career-high 60 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first NBA player to ever record a 60-point triple-double. He also added four steals and a block, while shooting 19-of-30 from the field and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line. The previous high for a triple-double game was 57 by Russell Westbrook last March.

James Harden has recorded the first 60-point triple-double in NBA history. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2018

Harden was also the first Rocket to ever score 60 points, moving past Calvin Murphy's 57 on the franchise's all-time list. Here's the basket that brought him to his impressive point total.

You want some more records? Oh, we've got them. Harden also became the first NBA player to ever score 60 or more points and dish out 10 or more assists in the same game. Michael Jordan and Westbrook previously shared the record of 57 points.

Harden's stats have been mind-boggling over the past few seasons, but this is obviously something different. I'd say it's unlikely we'll ever see it again, but with the pace of play and the 3-point shooting in today's game, who knows? Harden might have a 70-point triple-double next week.