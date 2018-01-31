Rockets' James Harden records first 60-point triple-double in NBA history
Harden outscored the entire Magic starting lineup by himself
With Chris Paul sitting out with a groin injury, we knew there would be a little more onus on James Harden to pick up the scoring and playmaking.
We didn't think he'd do this.
In Houston's 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Harden put up a career-high 60 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first NBA player to ever record a 60-point triple-double. He also added four steals and a block, while shooting 19-of-30 from the field and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line. The previous high for a triple-double game was 57 by Russell Westbrook last March.
Harden was also the first Rocket to ever score 60 points, moving past Calvin Murphy's 57 on the franchise's all-time list. Here's the basket that brought him to his impressive point total.
You want some more records? Oh, we've got them. Harden also became the first NBA player to ever score 60 or more points and dish out 10 or more assists in the same game. Michael Jordan and Westbrook previously shared the record of 57 points.
Harden's stats have been mind-boggling over the past few seasons, but this is obviously something different. I'd say it's unlikely we'll ever see it again, but with the pace of play and the 3-point shooting in today's game, who knows? Harden might have a 70-point triple-double next week.
-
All-Star Game: 5 replacements for Love
Who could take Kevin Love's place in the All-Star Game?
-
Report: Cavs' Love out 6-8 weeks
Love injured his hand during Cleveland's game against the Pistons on Tuesday
-
How to watch Blazers vs. Clippers
The new-look Clippers take on the red-hot Trail Blazers
-
How to watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers
The Cavaliers will take on a very different-looking Pistons squad Tuesday
-
Rivers says Clippers aren't tanking
Rivers is adamant that the Clippers aren't tanking after trading Griffin to the Pistons
-
LeBron, Steph select All-Star teams
LeBron's picks include Durant, Irving and Love; Steph's selections include Dray, Klay and...
Add a Comment