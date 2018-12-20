Rockets set NBA record by making 26 3-pointers in win over Wizards, surpassing LeBron James' 2017 Cavaliers

Over the past several seasons, the Houston Rockets have unleashed a 3-point barrage on the NBA, the likes of which we have never seen. So it's only fitting that the Rockets made 26 3-pointers on Wednesday night's 136-118 win over the Washington Wizards, setting a new NBA record for most 3-point field goals in a game.

The previous record was held by the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, who made 25 3s in a 135-130 win against the Atlanta Hawks on March 3, 2017. James paced the team with six 3-pointers that game.

The Rockets were led by James Harden's six triples, while Chris Paul made five, but the record was tied and set by two of the most unlikely players on the roster. Gary Clark, a rookie shooting just 26 percent from the 3-point line, tied the record with 2:41 left in the game. Then the record was set by none other than Michael Carter-Williams, who came in shooting 25 percent 3-pointers for his career, and has consistently been ridiculed for his inability to shoot.

Gary Clark hits #25 and Michael Carter-Williams knocks down the 26th @HoustonRockets three-pointer to set a NEW #NBA RECORD for team 3's made in a game! pic.twitter.com/pibwgN4r7f — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2018

Overall the Rockets shot 26-for-55 on 3-pointers for the game, a 47 percent clip. Here's the breakdown of the team's shooting:

Knight, Chriss, Clint Capela and Isaiah Hartenstein were the only players to take the court for the Rockets who didn't make a 3-pointer on Wednesday.

It's only fitting that the record now belongs to the 3-point happy Rockets, but with the volume at which teams are hoisting longballs this season, who knows how long it will last?