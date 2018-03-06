Rockets vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Rockets will try to push their win streak to 16 games in a row

How to watch Rockets vs. Thunder

  • Date: Tuesday March 6
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: WatchTNT
  • Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is 22-13 on OKC games and just released an ATS pick for Rockets-Thunder

Analysis: The Rockets are streaking. They're the most dominant team in the NBA with a win streak stretching to 15 games. on Tuesday, they'll try to push that streak even further when they play the Thunder. Oklahoma City has an incredible defense, but it has not beaten a team over .500 since January.

OKC is in a tight playoff race in the middle of the Western Conference. They've struggled to get a solid footing this season, but they're still a team that should be considered a threat to the NBA's elite. There's just too much star power on their roster not to look at them that way.

That said, the Rockets are favorites heading into the matchup. They're just too good this season and are too locked in on getting the number one seed in the playoffs. They have an MVP candidate in James Harden. It's hard to go against that kind of team.

