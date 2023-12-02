Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Denver 14-6, Sacramento 10-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets just played last night, but they'll still head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Golden 1 Center. The Nuggets will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Nuggets proved on Friday. They came out on top against Phoenix by a score of 119-111.

The Nuggets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 assists.

Meanwhile, Sacramento couldn't handle Los Angeles on Wednesday and fell 131-117.

The losing side was boosted by De'Aaron Fox, who scored 40 points along with 5 rebounds.

Denver's win bumped their season record to 14-6 while Phoenix's defeat dropped theirs to 11-8.

The Nuggets will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Denver is playing on the road, but their 3-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Sacramento is a 4.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.