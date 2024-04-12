3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans and the Kings have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 64-58, the Pelicans have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 48-32 in no time. On the other hand, the Kings will have to make due with a 45-35 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: New Orleans 47-32, Sacramento 45-34

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pelicans, who come in off a win.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Pelicans and the Trail Blazers played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 214-point over/under. The Pelicans came out on top against the Trail Blazers by a score of 110-100.

The Pelicans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Trey Murphy III, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and CJ McCollum, who scored 29 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The game was McCollum's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Pelicans was Jose Alvarado's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Kings couldn't handle the Thunder on Tuesday and fell 112-105. The defeat came about despite Sacramento having been up 20 in the second quarter.

The Kings' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of De'Aaron Fox, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds and six assists, and Keon Ellis, who went 8 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 5 assists. Ellis had some trouble finding his footing against the Nets on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they lost, the Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only pulled down six.

New Orleans pushed their record up to 47-32 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Sacramento, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 45-34 record this season.

The Pelicans are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Pelicans took their win against the Kings in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 133-100. In that matchup, the Pelicans amassed a halftime lead of 72-47, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.