Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Detroit 14-67, San Antonio 21-60

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.00

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will head out on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

The Pistons had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They enjoyed a cozy 107-89 victory over the Mavericks on Friday. After a 142-124 finish the last time they played, Detroit and Dallas decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

Meanwhile, the Spurs skirted by the Nuggets 121-120 on Friday thanks to a clutch shot from Devonte' Graham with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The win was all the more spectacular given San Antonio was down by 23 with 10:46 left in the third quarter.

The Spurs' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds. Wembanyama has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last six times he's played.

Detroit's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-67. As for San Antonio, their win bumped their record up to 21-60.

The Pistons are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3-1 against the spread).

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the Spurs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep San Antonio's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Detroit over their last ten matchups.

Odds

San Antonio is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spurs as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.