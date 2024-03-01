3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Spurs after losing five in a row. A win is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Spurs are up 98-96 over the Thunder. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 26 points.

The Spurs came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Oklahoma City 41-17, San Antonio 11-48

After nine games on the road, the Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Spurs must know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they're up against.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 114-105 to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Thunder had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.8 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Tuesday. They strolled past Houston with points to spare, taking the game 112-95. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.9% better than the opposition, as the Thunder's was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last eight games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Williams, who scored 24 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

San Antonio has been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-48 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, they pushed their record up to 41-17 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.

While only the Thunder took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Thunder, as the team is favored by a full 11 points. This contest will be their 17th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-7 against the spread).

The Spurs suffered a grim 140-114 defeat to the Thunder in their previous meeting back in January. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten assists. Now that the Spurs know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 11-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 237 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.