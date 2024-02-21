Several members of the great Chicago Bulls teams from the 1990s are taking their stories on tour. Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant and Luc Longley will be taking the "No Bull" tour around Australia later this month as they share behind-the-scenes tales about Michael Jordan and the Bulls' six titles in eight years.

The former Bulls have partnered with the NBL, the professional basketball league in Australia and New Zealand, to share the stories from one of the NBA's greatest dynasties. During an event in Australia, Grant said very plainly there would be no fluff.

"It's gonna be a no bulls--t tour," Grant said.

Between the three players, there will be plenty of insight about those six NBA title runs. Grant was in Chicago for the first three, Longley was involved with the second trio, and Pippen was there for all six.

After the release of "The Last Dance" docuseries in 2020, interest in those Bulls teams has only gotten higher. Now, Pippen, Longley and Grant are giving international fans a bigger taste of what it was like to live those moments.

It sounds like that trio will be going in-depth about what it was like as they and Jordan dominated the league for the better part of a decade. The tour begins this Friday in Hobart, and it also makes stops in Melbourne and Sydney.