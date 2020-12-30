The debate will go on forever: LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan. NBA fans, players and analysts have debated it for years, comparing stats, rings, impact, the way the game has changed and more.

Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal sat down with "All Things Covered" to give his thoughts on the GOAT conversation and revelaed where he feels the gap between the two players currently stands.

While some pay no mind to the talk, O'Neal says he believes James does care about the opinions of others.

"I know LeBron and I know he thinks about what people think," the former Laker said.

Shaq admitted that "we look at stats" and broke down the difference in the two players numbers-wise.

"He already passed Kobe and Jordan in points ... he's gonna be creeping on Kareem (Abdul Jabbar) too. I think he's looking to pass Kareem," Shaq said.

Looking at championships, James has four -- he just got his fourth ring last season with the Lakers -- while Bryant finished with five and Jordan with six.

"I think LeBron is looking to tie Kobe and tie Jordan with championships,"Shaq said. "If he tied Mike, I think people will probably lean a little bit more towards LeBron being the best player in the world."

While right now Shaq seems to be leaning towards MJ over James, he didn't write off the possibility of it flipping, saying that if James edges out Abdul-Jabar in points and Jordan in rings, "the conversation probably will change."

James, 36, has been in the league since 2003 and shows no sign of leaving the league soon.