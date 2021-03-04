On Wednesday night, wrestling fans were in for a treat, watching NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal take to the AEW ring. He teamed up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Ahead of the match, Rhodes touched on what he thought his opponent's weakness would be.

When it was finally event time, the 7-foot-1, 365-pound retired NBA player made his grand entrance before a limited crowd. Fans cheered on O'Neal as he joined his teammate and took the stage.

Take a look at his intro:

Anyone in Shaq's way was taken out.

"Shaquille O'Neal slammed it home!"

O'Neal's pure size and strength was on display as he executed this power bomb.

O'Neal flung Rhodes off with ease.

It was not long after that Shaq found himself crashing through two tables, laying on the ground surrounded by the broken tables for a while after the hit.

Looks like Buffalo isn't the only place where tables are destroyed by people jumping through them.

After O'Neal sold it like he was knocked out, he was put in an ambulance and, OH wait a minute! He escaped!

Viewers were overall loving the addition of O'Neal and thought the role was well booked.

Here are some reactions from the night: