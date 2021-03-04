On Wednesday night, wrestling fans were in for a treat, watching NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal take to the AEW ring. He teamed up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.
Ahead of the match, Rhodes touched on what he thought his opponent's weakness would be.
.@CodyRhodes calls out @SHAQ ahead of their AEW Dynamite tag team match tonight at 8pm ET on TNT 🍿— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 3, 2021
(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/NHBxESuKbg
When it was finally event time, the 7-foot-1, 365-pound retired NBA player made his grand entrance before a limited crowd. Fans cheered on O'Neal as he joined his teammate and took the stage.
Take a look at his intro:
HERE WE GO! If you're not watching you better tune in right now!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama.@SHAQ @Jade_Cargill pic.twitter.com/wmM5X7Bl3I
🚨 IT'S HAPPENING 🚨 @SHAQ and @Jade_Cargill vs @CodyRhodes and @Thee_Red_Velvet is the opening match on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dRUNSqLN6l— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021
Anyone in Shaq's way was taken out.
.@SHAQ takes out the #NightmareFamily at ringside!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/I2LDPTTDcq
"Shaquille O'Neal slammed it home!"
O'Neal's pure size and strength was on display as he executed this power bomb.
NOW THAT'S A POWER BOMB #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BU8bIvBT4Y— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021
O'Neal flung Rhodes off with ease.
Because just kicking out is too easy #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QBSt53tAbh— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021
It was not long after that Shaq found himself crashing through two tables, laying on the ground surrounded by the broken tables for a while after the hit.
Looks like Buffalo isn't the only place where tables are destroyed by people jumping through them.
Please send our condolences to the tables #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OFY9v94zWw— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021
After O'Neal sold it like he was knocked out, he was put in an ambulance and, OH wait a minute! He escaped!
But...where is @SHAQ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1FGNvZVFwZ— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021
Viewers were overall loving the addition of O'Neal and thought the role was well booked.
Here are some reactions from the night:
HUGE props to @SHAQ for taking that bump! https://t.co/9vNibsVUQx— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 4, 2021
Shaq killed it.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2021
Shaq should go full time in wrestling— ひ ℮than ひ (@xjohncenafan1x) March 4, 2021
@SHAQ through the tables!!!!!! #AEW #wrasslin— Teddy Brosavelt (@ELPhenomenal829) March 4, 2021
This is great! Shaq goes through the tables!!!! #AEWDynamite— BRICK (@BrickZahn) March 4, 2021
Look at the size of Shaq hand mark on Cody’s chest, it’s giant!! #AEWDyanmite— Sebastien🔧™ (HABS 10-6-5) (@Bashtien) March 4, 2021
THIS IS REALLY GOOD SO FAR WOW IMPRESSED WITH JADE AND SHAQ #AEWDYNAMITE— 𝙆𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙨𝙠𝙞 (@Koolski_) March 4, 2021
Shaq about to get meme'd so hard— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 4, 2021