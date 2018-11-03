Sixers' Joel Embiid calls Andre Drummond a 'bum' after dropping 39 points on Pistons big man
This is just the latest in the long-running feud between the two centers
There are a lot of cross-team friendships in the NBA these days, but Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond are not among them. The two centers have been feuding both on the court and off it for over a year now, and we got another chapter on Saturday afternoon.
The Sixers welcomed the Pistons to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon for a little matinee basketball, and even though it wasn't primetime, Embiid was ready to make a statement. He absolutely torched Drummond all game long, finishing with 39 points and 17 rebounds in the Sixers' 109-99 victory. Drummond, meanwhile, finished with just eight points and five fouls.
It didn't even take one minute of game action for Embiid to blow by Drummond for a big slam, and he immediately got in the Pistons center's face.
After the game, Embiid took it one step further, calling Drummond a "#bum" and saying "I own a lot of real estate in @andredrummond head and I'm on my way to build more."
Just a few weeks ago, Embiid made a similar comment following the Pistons' 133-132 overtime win over the Sixers. In that game, a flop from Embiid helped get Drummond ejected for a second technical foul late in the fourth quarter. "I feel like I own a lot of real estate in his head," Embiid said after the game.
Upon hearing Embiid's comments, Drummond posted on Instagram, saying "that man is fat outta shape and talks all day. I'm not worried about him! If I can't guard him why he so happy to have me out the game. Was locking his ass up and running him to exhaustion."
Embiid did not appear out of shape in this game, nor was Drummond locking him up.
