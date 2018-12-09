Sixers' Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler downplay drama in Philadelphia following Embiid's recent comments

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid made waves on Friday night despite not playing in his team's win over the Detroit Pistons. Embiid, who sat out for rest, gave some interesting quotes during an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Most notably, when speaking about his role on the offensive end, Embiid said, "But it seems like the past couple games, like with the way I play, our setup, (Brown) always has me starting on the perimeter ... and it just really frustrates me."

It was obviously not a great look for Embiid or the Sixers, but everyone has been quick to downplay any drama over the situation. First, Embiid tried to clarify his initial comments. Via the Philadephia Inquirer:

After reading the article, Embiid reached out to me to stress that he's not upset with Butler or with the trade. He wanted to add that he's disappointed with his performance and wants to help his team.

Now, Butler has done his best to make sure nothing further comes of this incident. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Butler said he had knows Embiid's heart is in the right place.

#Sixers swingman Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid’s comments over being frustrated with his new role: pic.twitter.com/MTMk11jhsm — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 9, 2018

Butler's full comments:

I didn't read it, cause I don't read what anybody puts out. People talked about it, you know you scroll up and down Instagram you see it. But I know where his heart is man. His heart's pure, he wants to win, and I can feel for him. It's new to myself, it's new to him, it's new to everybody. But we're OK. I know he wants to win. It's frustrating, he wanted to play but coach didn't let him play. We need him longterm. He needed rest, he's been doing a lot on both ends of the floor for this team. So as our best player I can understand being frustrated. He's a hell of a player, and we'll figure out ways to make sure he's always successful.

Butler sneaking in a quote saying he's the team's best player notwithstanding, this is good to see from the Sixers. Even though they've been winning, they will look to continue that trend on Monday night when the Sixers host the Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension) this was a situation that very easily could have spiraled into a bigger problem, especially given the personalities in the locker room.

It's a sign of maturity, especially from Embiid, that the players stepped up and nipped this in the bud. Sure, you might say that this is exactly what the Sixers should be saying in these circumstances, but we've seen plenty of occasions where teams and players don't make obvious choices.