The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are 39-21 overall and 22-7 at home, while Oklahoma City is 20-40 overall and 11-19 on the road. The Sixers won the first meeting of the season on April 10, 117-93.

Philadelphia is favored by 11.5-points in the latest Sixers vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Thunder vs. Sixers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Thunder:

Sixers vs. Thunder spread: 76ers -11.5

Sixers vs. Thunder over-under: 219 points

Sixers vs. Thunder money line: Philadelphia -850, OKC +575



What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers were trampled by the Bucks on Saturday, 132-94. Philadelphia was down 86-63 at the end of the third quarter. Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 15 points each. Philadelphia is 1.5 games behind the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia has lost four consecutive games. Joel Embiid (shoulder), Tobias Harris (knee) and Furkan Korkmaz (ankle) are questionable for Monday's game. Ben Simmons (illness) is out. The Sixers are second in the NBA in steals per game at 8.92.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City lost 129-109 to Washington on Friday. The Thunder were outscored 59-41 in the second half. OKC has lost 13 consecutive games. It is the team's longest losing streak since 2008 and one short of the franchise record.

Darius Bazley and Theo Maledon each had 18 points on Friday. OKC missed 23-of-33 3-point attempts. Luguentz Dort (hip) is out for Monday's game.

How to make Thunder vs. Sixers picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Thunder spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 96-60 roll.